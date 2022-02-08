Bassett Healthcare Network adds second K-9 to security team

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network has added a new member to its security team – Ryker the K-9.
The 3-year-old German Shepherd and his handler, Officer Jared Hubbard, joined the security team last week thanks to a donation from Jane Forbes Clark.
Bassett started integrating a K-9 security team in 2019 with Hudson, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler Officer Robert Meiser.
Bassett’s network director of public safety and transportation, Harold Southworth, worked with Andrew Zuk, manager of security operations, to develop the K-9 program.
“Ryker and Hudson are both extremely intelligent and adaptable to the moment,” says Southworth. “Their presence can immediately bring calmness to patients, families, and staff. They are approachable, comforting distractions when called upon, especially for children in the emergency department. I can’t tell you how much relief Hudson has brought to kids – and adult patients – who are frightened and upset.”
The K-9 team joined more than 60 security officers throughout the hospital and health centers in the Bassett network.