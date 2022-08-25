Bassett Healthcare Network awarded $82 million grant to improve access to care, recruit staff

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network has been awarded an $82 million grant from the Scriven Foundation, which will be used to improve access to care and launch recruitment and retention initiatives.
Bassett officials say the money will help them:
- Provide more competitive salaries, benefits, and retirement for practitioners
- Improve access to childcare for employees
- Increase affordable housing options for employees
- Develop new mentorship opportunities with local nursing schools
- Decrease administrative demands on practitioners by acquiring more support staff and Implementing technologically driven solutions
- Increase education and training programs for clinical staff
“Like hospitals and health systems across the country, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges in retention and recruitment, especially among physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and nurses, which is negatively and unacceptably impacting patient access to care,” said Bassett president and CEO, Tommy Ibrahim.
The Scriven Foundation supports organizations in Otsego County that focus on arts, education, the environment, health care and human services.
“The organization’s tremendous footprint connects many thousands of patients with care who otherwise would not have access. I am proud of the critically important work Bassett has accomplished over more than 100 years – and continues to build upon – in rural medicine,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Bassett board chair and president of the foundation. “On behalf of the Scriven Foundation, we are pleased to offer this impactful investment to bolster resources, benefits, and recruitment efforts for Bassett’s clinical workforce.”
This funding will add to the $50 million investment recently made to increase compensation for Bassett staff.