Bassett Healthcare Network lifts some visitation restrictions

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network is lifting some visitation restrictions throughout its hospitals.
As of Tuesday, up to three visitors 12 and older are allowed at a time from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day, as long as the patient does not have COVID-19. Patients with COVID can have virtual visits only unless there are special circumstances.
In outpatient settings, patients can have one person with them in the waiting area and exam room.
Designated support persons can also visit between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. al
For more information on the updated policies, visit bassett.org.