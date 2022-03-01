Bassett Healthcare Network lifts visitation restrictions for emergency departments

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network lifted visitation restrictions at its emergency departments on Wednesday, allowing one visitor per patient.
This applies to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, the A.O. Fox Sydney campus, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.
Visitors must be 12 or older, and wear the appropriate personal protective equipment, including a mask.
Some exceptions may be made for certain extenuating circumstances.
Bassett had suspended visitation in its hospital emergency departments in December.