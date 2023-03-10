Bassett Healthcare Network working with Oneonta Family YMCA on collaboration at FoxCare Fitness

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network and A.O Fox Hospital are working with the Oneonta Family YMCA to explore a collaboration at FoxCare Fitness that may keep the gym open to the public.

Last month, Bassett announced they’d be closing the fitness facility at the end of May.

“Since the recent announcement that our health system will no longer continue operating a membership-based public fitness facility at the FoxCare Center, I have heard from many of you about how important this facility is to you and the community,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “I am excited about this opportunity to work together with the YMCA and explore the possibility of sustaining some level of public availability to the wonderful facility at FoxCare Fitness.”

Bassett and the YMCA are in the early stages of exploring opportunities that will allow them to work together on FoxCare and collaborate on other projects and initiatives that will benefit the community.

“One of Bassett’s foundational strategies is to build partnerships with organizations, like the YMCA, that share our mission of improving the health and wellness of our communities,” Ibrahim said. “This enables us to focus on our core competency – providing high-quality care to our patients.”

FoxCare is part of the FoxCare Center in Oneonta not far from A.O. Fox Hospital.