Bassett Medical Center Receives Distinction and Accreditation

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Bassett Medical Center received the American College of Surgeons Surgical Quality Partner distinction, which includes the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.
Bassett’s Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery program has been accredited by the MBSAQIP since 2012.
"We have a phenomenal team that is dedicated to ensuring the best care for our patients. We continually strive to improve our outcomes and are very proud to have earned this distinction from the American College of Surgeons," Dr. Stephanie Oceguera, director of Bassett’s Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Program, said.
The recognition is for the medical center's dedication to surgical quality and the highest standards in surgical care.
"MBSAQIP accredits inpatient and outpatient bariatric surgery centers in the U.S. and Canada that have undergone an independent, voluntary, and rigorous peer evaluation in accordance with nationally recognized bariatric surgical standards. This accreditation not only promotes uniform standard benchmarks, but also supports continuous quality improvement," the American College of Surgeons website states.
“Thank you, Dr. Oceguera, for your exemplary leadership and to your entire team for their ongoing pursuit of quality and dedication to ever-improving patient outcomes,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said.