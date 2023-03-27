Beacon Center opens second location in Utica to expand access to mental health services

UTICA, N.Y. – Beacon Center has expanded its mental health services to Utica by opening a new outpatient treatment center on Genesee Street.
The new clinic opened on Monday.
Services at Beacon Center include domestic violence counseling, anger management, couples counseling, treatment for anxiety and mental health disorders as well as grief counseling.
Beacon Center’s associated director of program operations, Danielle Spain, says it was important to make services more accessible to people in Oneida County.
“We found sometimes it was a six-month waitlist to get somebody into mental health,” she said. “We wanted to not only make it more accessible to our patients but individuals within the area that are seeking mental health services.”
The new clinic, located at 1508 Genesee St., takes walk-ins. Appointments can also be made by calling 315-368-0103.
The organization’s other location is on Main Street in Herkimer.