Canadian wildfire haze permeates CNY

It's hard to imagine that a fire more than 600 miles away could look and smell like it's right outside our doors.
"I was shocked. I wasn't prepared. I didn't hear anything about it, I walked outside and could smell it," said Leah Boek, FNP, with Rome Health's Boonville Office.
The strong smell and resulting air quality alert prompted the city of Utica to cancel all sports activity on city-owned fields Tuesday. Adirondack Central Schools canceled after school activities. New Hartford Schools canceled outdoor after school activities. The very young, very old, and those with heart, respiratory and other health issues can be particularly compromised.
"Those at high risk, I would highly recommend not to be outside. The best place is to be inside with some kind of a filtered air," said Boek. "It's recommended not even to run a vacuum cleaner at this point, just because of the stirring up of the dust and all that, unless it has a HEPA filter, of course. Not recommendd to burn any candles, not to have your windows open."
Even if you're not at high risk, you probably don't want to be breathing in the smoky air.
"Even people that don't have any health issues. They're gonna experience excess phlegm almost like allergy symptoms, if you will. Maybe their eyes will get irritated, maybe little bit of sore throat, post nasal drip and they might even have some chest pressure," said Boek, warning that even skilled runners should not be running outside Tuesday night, or any time the air is this polluted and an air quality alert issued. And if you feel your allergy symptoms are more vivid, it's probably because they are.
"I mean, it's an irritant, for sure. Yeah, it's gonna irritate your eyes, your nose, your throat, your lungs," says Boek.
The current air quality alert due to the Canadian wildfires expires 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. That could change.