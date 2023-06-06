Canadian wildfire haze permeates CNY

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Oneida
County through 615 PM EDT...

At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Utica, moving south at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Rome, Trenton, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Boonville and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 31.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Canadian wildfire haze permeates CNY

  • Updated
Canadian wildfire haze permeates CNY

It's hard to imagine that a fire more than 600 miles away could look and smell like it's right outside our doors.

"I was shocked. I wasn't prepared. I didn't hear anything about it, I walked outside and could smell it," said Leah Boek, FNP, with Rome Health's Boonville Office.

The strong smell and resulting air quality alert prompted the city of Utica to cancel all sports activity on city-owned fields Tuesday. Adirondack Central Schools canceled after school activities. New Hartford Schools canceled outdoor after school activities. The very young, very old, and those with heart, respiratory and other health issues can be particularly compromised.

"Those at high risk, I would highly recommend not to be outside. The best place is to be inside with some kind of a filtered air," said Boek. "It's recommended not even to run a vacuum cleaner at this point, just because of the stirring up of the dust and all that, unless it has a HEPA filter, of course. Not recommendd to burn any candles, not to have your windows open."

Even if you're not at high risk, you probably don't want to be breathing in the smoky air.

"Even people that don't have any health issues. They're gonna experience excess phlegm almost like allergy symptoms, if you will. Maybe their eyes will get irritated, maybe little bit of sore throat, post nasal drip and they might even have some chest pressure," said Boek, warning that even skilled runners should not be running outside Tuesday night, or any time the air is this polluted and an air quality alert issued. And if you feel your allergy symptoms are more vivid, it's probably because they are.

"I mean, it's an irritant, for sure. Yeah, it's gonna irritate your eyes, your nose, your throat, your lungs," says Boek.

The current air quality alert due to the Canadian wildfires expires 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. That could change.

