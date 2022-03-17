Dozens of MVHS nurses picket over low staffing levels

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dozens of MVHS nurses and their union reps, picketing outside St. Elizabeth Medical Center, in Utica, Thursday, say there's no sugarcoating what's happening inside hospital walls.
“They are at a crisis level of staffing so that patients are not receiving the quality care that they need," says New York State Nurses’ Association Chief Negotiator Sarah Niccoli.
A daily reality that tortures the nurses struggling to provide adequate care with inadequate bodies.
“Call bells unfortunately go a very long time. And they shouldn't. Nobody deserves that," says Gary Evans, a registered nurse.
"Patients deserve good care. They want a nurse to be able to sit with them for five minutes, to be able to hold their hand, maybe. To teach them something instead of being in and out and doing all task work," says Sheila Conley, RN.
Those with a seat at the negotiating table say it's not that the willing nurses aren't there. It's that they're not willing to take what MVHS is offering, because it's not enough.
“When you're not competitive with the rest of the market, especially now in the time of Covid, when nurses can go anywhere else and find jobs that pay better that perhaps have better hours and better conditions, they're gonna go," says Niccoli.
MVHS issued a statement saying, in part:
“It is extremely disappointing that the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) is choosing to use their time and energy to demonstrate as we continue to engage in good faith bargaining to work through the details of a fair and equitable labor agreement for our nurses at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, including a productive meeting yesterday….. Even before negotiations began, we gave 2% raises to all employees, which is a highly unusual action for an organization to take. We continue to work through the collective bargaining process and we remain hopeful that we can come to terms on a reasonable and fair contract within the next few weeks.”
These nurses and their union reps say there has been progress. But not enough to bring the relief they - and their patients- so desperately need.
“Right now, there is at least a recognition of the need, but they're not meeting it in terms of actual numbers and figures," says Niccoli.
The next bargaining session is March 29.