 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Experts provide tips on tick safety at Rome forum

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME, N.Y. – Disease experts gathered in Rome Tuesday morning for a forum on tick safety and Lyme disease prevention.

Dr. Saravanan Thangamani of SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Thangamani Lab says one-third of ticks he tests are positive for at least one tick-borne agent, and many are Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease.

“If someone finds a tick on their body, they can actually pick it up, send it to my lab, and we will check for 17 tick-borne agents that are commonly present in New York, and we will send the results for free. We then use the data for our research analysis to understand why ticks are emerging in certain pockets, certain counties,” said Thangamani.

Ticks

The data collected is then shared with county health departments so they can use it for public health alerts or educational programs for school children.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County representatives were also at the forum to discuss prevention. The CCE’s Tick Talk initiative provides information and resources online here.

Recommended for you