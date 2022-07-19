Experts provide tips on tick safety at Rome forum

ROME, N.Y. – Disease experts gathered in Rome Tuesday morning for a forum on tick safety and Lyme disease prevention.
Dr. Saravanan Thangamani of SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Thangamani Lab says one-third of ticks he tests are positive for at least one tick-borne agent, and many are Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease.
“If someone finds a tick on their body, they can actually pick it up, send it to my lab, and we will check for 17 tick-borne agents that are commonly present in New York, and we will send the results for free. We then use the data for our research analysis to understand why ticks are emerging in certain pockets, certain counties,” said Thangamani.
The data collected is then shared with county health departments so they can use it for public health alerts or educational programs for school children.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County representatives were also at the forum to discuss prevention. The CCE’s Tick Talk initiative provides information and resources online here.