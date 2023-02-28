FoxCare Fitness, part of Bassett Healthcare Network, closing this spring

ONEONTA, N.Y. – FoxCare Fitness, a gym facility that's part of Bassett Healthcare Network, will be closing for good this spring.
On Tuesday, hospital and network leadership announced the decision to close the facility. The last day of operations will be May 31.
“FoxCare Fitness, like many other gym facilities, has experienced significant business impacts as a result of the pandemic,” says Ryan Scott, manager of FoxCare Fitness. “A prolonged facility closure during the pandemic, unprecedented staffing challenges, and diminished membership have prevented us from operating at full capacity for nearly three years. Our membership base remains less than 50% of what it was prior to COVID-19.”
The closure will also free up resources for other parts of the healthcare network.
“Bassett is focusing its energy and resources on what we do best – providing excellent healthcare to our patients,” says Joan MacDonald, RN, vice president of operations at A.O. Fox Hospital. “Unfortunately, this means we have made the difficult decision to cease operations at FoxCare Fitness so we are able to redeploy our resources toward more direct patient care.”
After the fitness center closes, the space will continue to be used as a central rehabilitation facility.
The fitness center is part of FoxCare Center, located at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta, less than two miles from A.O. Fox Hospital. The Center also includes FoxCare Family Dentistry, the Cyber Café, and FoxCare Center Pharmacy.