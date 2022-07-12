FTC warns tech companies against misusing health data, following Biden's executive order protecting abortion access

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE MADISON ONEIDA OTSEGO SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE WYOMING THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.