Gov. Hochul breaks down New York's $1 billion Mental Health Care Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Monday to break down the state’s plan to improve mental health care.
The $1 billion Mental Health Care Plan was passed as part of the 2024 state budget.
Funding will go toward increasing inpatient psychiatric treatment capacity, expanding outpatient services, boosting insurance coverage and developing more units of support and transitional housing for people with mental illness.
Hochul says the plan will help New Yorkers by:
- Providing $18 million capital and $30 million operating funding to expand inpatient psychiatric beds, including opening 150 new adult beds in state-operated psychiatric hospitals.
- Investing $60 million in capital and $121 million operating funding, which will establish 12 new psychiatric emergency programs providing crisis care and triple the number of state-funded Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics statewide, from 13 to 39, that offer walk-in, immediate integrated mental health and substance use disorder services.
- Funding 42 additional Assertive Community Treatment teams for children and adults to provide mobile, high-intensity services to the most at-risk New Yorkers and eight additional Safe Options Support teams — five in New York City and three in the rest of state.
- Providing $28 million to help create 50 new Critical Time Intervention care coordination teams to provide wrap-around services, from housing to job supports, for individuals needing transition assistance, including children and adults discharged from hospitals and emergency rooms.
- Building on investments made in the FY 2023 Budget, including $12 million for HealthySteps and home-based crisis intervention programs to promote early childhood development and treatment for children and teens; and $3.1 million to bolster treatment for individuals with eating disorders.
- Allocating $2.8 million to expand the Intensive and Sustained Engagement Treatment program to offer peer-based outreach and engagement for adults with serious mental illness.
- Providing $18 million over two years to reimburse providers for family preventive mental health services for parents and their children; and $24 million over two years to reimburse providers for adverse childhood experience screenings.
- Supporting the workforce with a 4 percent cost of living adjustment and $14 million for the Office of Mental Health's Community Mental Health Loan Repayment Program, expanding the eligibility for the program to include licensed mental health professionals.
- Additionally, the Budget closes gaps in insurance coverage that have posed a barrier to New Yorkers needing mental health care and substance use disorder services.
"My Mental Health Care Plan marks a historic shift in our approach towards addressing mental health challenges, reversing years of neglect to our system and bringing bold investments to ensure that every New Yorker has access to high-quality care,” Hochul said. “This plan uses an all-hands-on-deck approach that utilizes community resources at every level to meet the needs of all New Yorkers in every corner of our state."
Hochul also declared May Mental Health Awareness Month in New York, and made May 7 to 13 Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.