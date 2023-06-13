Heart Weekend Red Cap Ambassador, Oneida County Undersheriff Joe Lisi

Oneida County Undersheriff, Joe Lisi, is likely alive today because of a handful of strangers-local and area health professionals-who are adept at their jobs and truly care about the people they see. Lisi's heart journey began last June; a routine visit by a cardiologist who visits police departments and examines first responders.
"And the plaque test came back a high number. I was the 500s," said Undersheriff Lisi.
Next, a stress test with local cardiologist, which Undersheriff Lisi failed toward the end. Now, it was off to Crouse Cardiology, in Syracuse, where they did a catheterization. The results were stunning to this healthy, active man, who had zero symptoms. Zero pain.
"He came and told me, he said you have a 100% blockage in your LAD, which is the widowmaker artery. He said the only reason you haven't had a massive heart attack is that your body made collaterals," said Lisi.
Next, a referral to St. Joe's, in Syracuse. The waiting was the hardest part.
"I was like a basket case. More than normal I will admit," said Lisi, with a slight chuckle. "I was a candidate for robotic surgery because I only had one blockage, so they took the mammary artery and they replaced the LAD with the mammary artery and then the plan was once that was done, I went back to Dr. and he would stent the 80% blockage," said Lisi.
The procedure went amazingly well.
"The next day, I got out 11:00 on Tuesday, on Wednesday, I was sitting up. And on Wednesday afternoon, they let me stand up and on Thursday, they took my chest tube out and I was walking," said Lisi. "And on Friday morning, they discharged me. So I was actually, in three days, I was back living a relatively ordinary life."
He changed his diet by choice, and really has no restrictions. A few meds, for now. You can bet this heart weekend red cap ambassador will see the heart telethon in a whole new light.
"The amazing part is how much technology was out there," said Lisi. "They buy this equipment, they train the doctors, how they've come so far in advance, because normally that would have had to be open heart surgery."
Actually, Lisi sees life in a whole new light.
"I'm a religious person and I believe I was blessed, because there's people every day who pass away from the widowmaker being blocked. They don't get a second chance and I got a second chance," said Lisi.
The takeaway? If you get a prescription for a test, even if you feel great, don't put it off. And if you're able, please donate to the heart telethon, to keep making these advances in heart research possible. To keep saving lives.