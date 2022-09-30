Helios Care receives health award to help support free bereavement services

Helios Care has received $2,000 from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to help provide free bereavement counseling services to the public.
The bereavement program provides grief counseling services online and in person, support groups, camps for children and coping kits to those dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Helios has been providing these free services to residents of Delaware and Otsego counties since the start of the pandemic. The Community Health Award from Excellus will allow Helios to continue providing the services at no cost.
“Many traditional forms of grieving and commemorative activities of death, such as funerals and memorials, were stifled or stopped during the pandemic.,” explained Kathryn Dailey, Helios Care director of development. “This has left many residents suffering from unresolved grief leading to mental health issues and preventing them from moving on to the next stage of their lives. Support groups, led by our specially trained bereavement counselors, are especially effective since there is the benefit of knowing other people understand what you are going through and can provide mutual support.”
Excellus chooses the recipients of its Community Health Awards through a competitive application process.