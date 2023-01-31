Herkimer County HealthNet donates $1,000 to Community Transportation Services in Old Forge

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County HealthNet (HCHN) has donated $1,000 to Community Transportation Services (CTS) to help the organization continue to give rides to those in need.
CTS is a volunteer-based nonprofit based in Old Forge that helps the elderly, disabled and disadvantaged members of the Central Adirondack community get to medical appointments.
“We have partnered with CTS for several years, supporting their work to provide transportation services. With the significant growth in the numbers of residents needing assistance, HCHN was glad to provide this investment in serving our community and helping to assure people have access to the health care they need,” said Elyse Enea, executive director at HCHN.
Donations like this help CTS continue to provide these transportation services free of charge.
For more information on how to join CTS as a volunteer, call 315-369-2830.