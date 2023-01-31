 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches. The highest snow totals are expected along and
south of the NY Thruway in southern Oneida county.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly approach one
inch per hour this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Herkimer County HealthNet donates $1,000 to Community Transportation Services in Old Forge

  • Updated
  • 0
Community Transportation Services donation

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County HealthNet (HCHN) has donated $1,000 to Community Transportation Services (CTS) to help the organization continue to give rides to those in need.

CTS is a volunteer-based nonprofit based in Old Forge that helps the elderly, disabled and disadvantaged members of the Central Adirondack community get to medical appointments.

“We have partnered with CTS for several years, supporting their work to provide transportation services. With the significant growth in the numbers of residents needing assistance, HCHN was glad to provide this investment in serving our community and helping to assure people have access to the health care they need,” said Elyse Enea, executive director at HCHN.

Donations like this help CTS continue to provide these transportation services free of charge.

For more information on how to join CTS as a volunteer, call 315-369-2830.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you