State of the State 2023: Hochul plans $1 billion investment in mental health care

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units as part of a $1 billion plan to address gaps in mental health care.
The multi-year plan announced as part of Hochul’s annual State of the State address also aims to increase insurance coverage for mental health services, expand outpatient services and create greater accountability in hospital admissions and discharges.
"I'm declaring that the era of ignoring the needs of these individuals is over. Because our success as government leaders is measured by our ability to lift up and support all our constituents," Hochul said. "Today marks a reversal in our state's approach to mental health care. This is a monumental shift to make sure no one falls through the cracks. The most significant change since the deinstitutionalization era of the 1970s."
The plan directs state-licensed hospitals to reopen 850 inpatient psychiatric beds that went offline during the pandemic.
In addition to her mental health care agenda, Hochul says she will focus on:
- Public safety initiatives and investments
- Fighting gun violence and other violent crimes
- Expanding the semiconductor industry
- Cybersecurity enhancements
- Providing economic boost for farmers
- Addressing the housing crisis