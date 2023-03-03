Independent lab testing finds elevated level of chemical of concern in air near East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could mix briefly with sleet at times tonight. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&