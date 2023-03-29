 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Dangerous Travel Conditions likely due to Snow Squalls and high
winds between 5 pm and 10 pm this evening across central NY and
northeast PA...

A strong cold front will blast across the region from late
afternoon into the evening hours. This front will be accompanied
initially by heavy rain which will quickly turn to a burst of
heavy snow as temperatures fall below freezing. A rumble of
thunder will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This combination will lead to near zero visibility at times and a
potential flash freeze on road surfaces creating dangerous travel
conditions.

The leading edge of the heavy snow squall will reach the Finger
Lakes, central southern tier of NY and the Syracuse, Utica and
Rome areas between 5 and 7 pm, the Twin Tiers of NY and PA to the
western Catskills between 7 and 9 pm and the rest of northeast PA
and Sullivan County NY around 9 to 10 pm.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...

Be prepared for brief whiteout conditions. This could lead to
dangerous driving conditions, especially on our interstates, the
NY State Thruway and northeast extension of the PA Turnpike. Icy
conditions are also possible on any untreated roads. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.

Johnson & Johnson halts development of RSV vaccine in midst of late-stage clinical trials

Janssen, the pharmaceutical division of the Johnson & Johnson companies, announced on March 29 that it will scrap development of a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in adults.

 Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Janssen, the pharmaceutical division of the Johnson & Johnson companies, announced Wednesday that it will scrap development of a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in adults.

The company was in late-stage clinical trials of a vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease in adults over the age of 60 with RSV. The vaccine being tested was using an adenovirus vector platform, similar to the technology behind in its Covid-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

The move comes shortly after rival drugmakers Pfizer and GSK posted positive results for RSV vaccine candidates targeted to older adults.

J&J's stage 3 clinical trial had enrolled more than 27,000 patients at over 300 study sites in the US and other countries, according to Clinical Trials.gov, a public database of ongoing research.

The company said in a news release that the trial was being stopped after a portfolio review "to prioritize the most transformational assets for ongoing investment" and after an assessment of the "respiratory syncytial virus vaccine landscape."

"By periodically refocusing our portfolio, Janssen ensures that we are deeply invested in products that have the power to transform patients' lives," Dr. Bill Hait, medical officer and interim head of Janssen research and development, said in the release.

"We remain focused on advancing our differentiated pipeline, improving the lives of millions of patients and developing new modalities in areas with the greatest unmet medical need," Hait said.

