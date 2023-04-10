Justice Department asks appeals court to freeze judge's order that could make abortion pill unavailable Friday

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210... The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 210. * WIND... Southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph * HUMIDITY... 20 to 30 percent * THUNDERSTORMS... None expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&