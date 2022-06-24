Local attorneys break down SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

One thing all observers agree on is the magnitude of what the U.S. Supreme Court did on Friday.
“This is a huge, huge decision. One of the few times you see the court rendering a decision which takes away people's rights, as opposed to expanding people's rights," says local attorney Mark Wolber.
Having said that, “Nothing has really changed for NYS residents," says local attorney Michael Arcuri.
New York codified Roe v. Wade protections into state law in 2019, with the Reproductive Health Act. Other states can act on their own, too.
“So, the states are free at this point to do what they want," says Wolber. “What the U.S. Supreme Court did today was said that a woman does not have a federally guaranteed right to an abortion under the United States Constitution."
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York today announced they've increased abortion appointment availability at all 23 health centers by 20% in direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, in order to decrease wait times and care for more New Yorkers and people traveling across state borders to seek abortion services.
“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court put millions of lives at risk by overturning the constitutional right to safe and legal abortion established by Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago. This decision is as cruel, as it is dangerous," said Joy D. Calloway, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater NY.
Speaking out in favor of the decision were Carenet and Heartbeat International.
“With the Supreme Court out of the way, states can now be much more creative in exploring how best to support and empower women as they choose life and pursue their dreams,” said Danielle M. White, General Counsel for Heartbeat International.
Roe v. Wade wasn't specifically about abortion; it was about privacy, which leaves some wondering if today's decision by the Supreme Court is only the beginning.
“A number of rights that we have and laws that have been passed are based upon the right to privacy, so the big question in the dissenting opinion of the Supreme Court was, now what is gonna happen to those rights? Are they now gonna turn around and overturn the right to same sex marriage? The right to contraception?" pondered Arcuri.
Friday's decision is expected to lead to stricter abortion laws in half of the states.