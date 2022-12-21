Local flu cases already significantly higher than last season's totals with months left to go

Cases of the flu this season have already far surpassed last year’s totals, with some counties reporting double the numbers already.
Here’s a look at how the number of cases so far this season compare to last year’s season totals:
Oneida County:
- 2,003 cases since October 2022
- 1,796 all 2021-2022 season
Herkimer County:
- 672 cases since October 2022
- 286 all 2021-2022 season
Otsego County:
- 435 cases since October 2022
- 242 all 2021-2022 season
Oneida County Deputy Health Director Katie Mungari says people are getting sick faster this season compared to recent years.
"More people are becoming sick and they're getting sick sooner than we regularly see in the year. This year, we have higher numbers earlier than we have ever had in the last five years," Mungari said.
Flu season usually lasts from October to May the following year, but was extended to June last year.
Numbers typically peak from December to February and then decline through spring.
Mungari says the best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated, but people should also stay home when sick, cover their coughs and wash their hands regularly.