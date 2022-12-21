 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet
* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55
mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued
gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue into Saturday
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Local flu cases already significantly higher than last season's totals with months left to go

Biden Flu

FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The Biden administration announced it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctor's offices around the country. 

Cases of the flu this season have already far surpassed last year’s totals, with some counties reporting double the numbers already.

Here’s a look at how the number of cases so far this season compare to last year’s season totals:

Oneida County:

  • 2,003 cases since October 2022
  • 1,796 all 2021-2022 season

Herkimer County:

  • 672 cases since October 2022
  • 286 all 2021-2022 season

Otsego County:

  • 435 cases since October 2022
  • 242 all 2021-2022 season

Oneida County Deputy Health Director Katie Mungari says people are getting sick faster this season compared to recent years.

"More people are becoming sick and they're getting sick sooner than we regularly see in the year. This year, we have higher numbers earlier than we have ever had in the last five years," Mungari said.

Flu season usually lasts from October to May the following year, but was extended to June last year.

Numbers typically peak from December to February and then decline through spring.

Mungari says the best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated, but people should also stay home when sick, cover their coughs and wash their hands regularly.

