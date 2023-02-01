 Skip to main content
Local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements

Three local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements after two key federal programs were preserved in the spending bill that passed at the end of 2022.

The Low-Volume Hospital Program and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program help support hospitals in rural and underserved communities where there is a higher percentage of patients on Medicare.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says hospitals rely on these programs to maintain the quality of care.

The reimbursements will save hospitals in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York more than $43 million, including $6.6 million at Oneida Healthcare, $5.6 million at Rome Health and $10.3 million at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta.

The spending package extended the programs for at least the next two years.

