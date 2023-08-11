Mammography Van in Town for Free Breast Cancer Screenings Today; More Local Screenings Scheduled

UTICA, N.Y. -- Happening now until 4 p.m., you can have a mammogram done at the Parkway Rec Center in Utica.
Upstate University Hospital's Mammography Van is in town to provide free breast cancer screenings.
This is in partnership with MVHS and the Oneida County Health Department.
Becky LeBlanc, scheduling coordinator for the van, said that "early detection saves lives. You cannot have any symptoms, anything wrong. It could be a cyst, a little pimple or nothing at all but after a certain age you really should keep up on that because the risk increases as you get older."
If you can't make it today for a screening, the next local event takes place on Sept. 8 at the Deerfield Fire House.
The Mammography Van will also be at the New York State Fair on Aug. 30 and 31.
The van has a 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.
For more on Upstate Mobile Mammography, click here or call 315-464-2588.