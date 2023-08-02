 Skip to main content
Medicare Wage Payments Increase

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says he secured a billion-dollar increase in payments from the federal government to upstate New York hospitals.

Locally, Mohawk Valley Health System, between St. E's and Faxton-St. Luke's is getting an increase of more than $41 million per year.

Bassett Healthcare Network, including A-O Fox Hospital in Oneonta, is getting more than $24 million.

For Rome Health, it is receiving more than $5 million.

The extra money comes following a new rule to Medicare wage payments.

