Medicare Wage Payments Increase

UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said he secured a billion-dollar increase in payments from the federal government to upstate New York Hospitals.
Locally, Mohawk Valley Health System, between St. E's and Faxton-St. Luke's is getting an increase of more than $41 million per year.
Bassett Healthcare Network, including A-O Fox Hospital in Oneonta, is getting more than $24 million.
For Rome Health, it is receiving more than $5 million.
The extra money comes following a new rule to Medicare wage payments.