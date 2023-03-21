Members fighting to keep FoxCare Fitness Center open in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Around 150 protestors are trying to convince Bassett Health Network to keep the FoxCare Fitness Center open on their Oneonta Campus. This facility has the only Therapy pool available for miles, and since around 80% of the membership is made up of seniors, Oneonta resident Emily Phillips says having access to a pool like this is crucial for therapy.
"I can’t stand for long periods of time, so without the Thera pool I have no access to any form of exercise, which is exactly what I’m told to do by my doctors," she said.
Bassett Healthcare Network Public Relations Director Gabrielle Argo says the decision to close is financial, and much of the blame can be put on the COVID pandemic.
"A lot of the pandemic regulations that other gyms lifted earlier were still in place here for longer, so that we could protect those patients, and business operations suffered because of that. People had waited a lot longer to come back to the gym," said Argo.
Bassett’s plan is to try and work with the Oneonta YMCA to provide some services, but members like Marie Lusins say it just doesn’t have what these seniors need.
"The problem is that the Y can not do some of the things that the Fox Fitness does. It just isn’t possible, and so you have a lot of people who have come to me and said you know if FoxCare goes, or Fox Fitness goes I don’t know what I’m going to do," she said.
Bassett is in the process of reallocating and redeploying resources towards operational efficiencies and clinical expansion, and while they are exploring all opportunities, Argo says no plans are solidly in place yet.
"It’s difficult," she said. "Yeah, it’s difficult, and again this is why we are starting these discussions, so that we can talk about how we might be able to accommodate this knowing that this facility is so important."
The members have started a petition to try and stop the closure, but not everyone is convinced it’s going to make a difference. South Kortright resident Carolyn Cole is skeptical.
"They can say they’re going to work with the Y all they want, but it won’t come to fruition, and they will have less available services for the community," she said.
As of now, Bassett is planning on closing the gym to the public on May 31.