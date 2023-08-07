Mohawk Valley Coaches vs. Cancer Annual Golf Tournament

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Yahnundasis Golf Club hosted the annual Mohawk Valley Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Tournament today.
The event started at 10:30 a.m. and ran throughout the day, with 144 golfers on 36 teams taking part.
Participants were mainly local high school and college coaches of various sports.
The event is held to help raise money for the American Cancer Society, with a percentage of money going directly to local research.
Along with the tournament, there was food, refreshments and a live auction funded by several local vendors.
The special guest speaker was Cornell University's Head Basketball Coach Brian Earl. Earl was the 2022 Ivy League Coach Of The Year.
Utica Pioneer Hall of Famer D.J. Carstensen was in attendance as one of the Committee volunteers. Carstensen said that hosting the local tournament each year is just one way you can do your part in helping make a difference.
A goal of the Tournament was to raise $20,000.