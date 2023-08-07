 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

Mohawk Valley Coaches vs. Cancer Annual Golf Tournament

  • Updated
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Yahnundasis Golf Club hosted the annual Mohawk Valley Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Tournament today.

The event started at 10:30 a.m. and ran throughout the day, with 144 golfers on 36 teams taking part.

Participants were mainly local high school and college coaches of various sports.

The event is held to help raise money for the American Cancer Society, with a percentage of money going directly to local research.

Along with the tournament, there was food, refreshments and a live auction funded by several local vendors.

The special guest speaker was Cornell University's Head Basketball Coach Brian Earl. Earl was the 2022 Ivy League Coach Of The Year.

Utica Pioneer Hall of Famer D.J. Carstensen was in attendance as one of the Committee volunteers. Carstensen said that hosting the local tournament each year is just one way you can do your part in helping make a difference.

A goal of the Tournament was to raise $20,000.

