Monkeypox vaccination clinic scheduled in Utica next week

The Oneida County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccination clinic next week after reporting the first local case of the virus on Monday.
Health officials say the case was confirmed on Sept. 23 and the person has been in isolation ever since. A contact tracing procedure was followed to notify people that may have been exposed.
The state is supplying limited doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to affected counties and only high-risk adults can get the shots.
Health officials say the vaccines are available to:
- Individuals with recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case within the past 14 days.
- Those at high risk of recent exposure to monkeypox, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox is spreading.
- Any individual that may be at risk of future exposure to infection with monkeypox, even though they are not at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox.
The vaccine clinic will be held on Oct. 5 at 406 Elizabeth St. in Utica from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are required and can be made ahead of time by calling 315-798-6400 or online here.