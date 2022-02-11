 Skip to main content
Montgomery County man in legal battle to keep pig as emotional support animal

Wyverne Flatt who is fighting to keep his pot-bellied pig Ellie as an emotional support animal poses for a photograph at his home Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Canajoharie, N.Y. Village officials consider Ellie a farm animal, and not allowed in the village. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man is in a legal fight to keep a pig he says is his emotional support animal.

Wyverne Flatt says Ellie the potbellied pig is family to him. But officials in his upstate village of Canajoharie see it very differently. To them, the pig is a farm animal Flatt is harboring in the village illegally.

Their legal fight with Flatt could go to trial next month. But Flatt’s battle has already caught the attention of pig partisans who believe the animals should be respected more as companions instead of just a food source.

