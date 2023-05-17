More than 1 in 6 adults have depression as rates rise to record levels in the US, survey finds

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and 28-32 in urban locations expected. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural valley locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&