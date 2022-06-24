MVCC and Midstate EMS partner to offer paramedic program

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College is partnering with Midstate EMS to offer a degree program that provides a pathway from an EMT certification to a degree as a paramedic.
The program will include instruction through Midstate EMS and general education courses through MVCC. Students who complete the program will be eligible to take certification exams to become endorsed by the health department to practice as a paramedic.
MVCC President Randall VanWagoner says this new program will help address staffing shortages in emergency services.
“MVCC is thrilled to collaborate with MVHS and Midstate EMS in the development of a novel approach to overcome the critical workforce crisis facing regional EMS providers,” said VanWagoner. “The Mohawk Valley has a long history of relying on strong institutional partnerships to persevere through adversity, and we are honored to perpetuate this tradition by joining this partnership as a solution for the current paramedic staffing challenge.”
For more information about the program, visit: midstateems.org.
The Midstate EMS program is an affiliate of Mohawk Valley Health System.