MVHS drops mask requirements at all locations

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System dropped the mask requirements at all of its locations on Monday.
According to the MVHS infection prevention team, community transmission levels are low, so there is no longer a need for universal masking. This is in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines.
However, anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 must still wear a mask.
Patients and staff can also wear masks at any time if they choose.
Both Rome Health and Bassett Healthcare Network stopped requiring hospital visitors to wear masks earlier this year.