MVHS enhances sign-on, referral bonus programs to help with recruitment efforts

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System is expanding the list of job positions eligible for sign-on bonuses and enhancing its referral bonus program to help with recruitment.
The health network is already offering $5,000 and $10,000 sign-on bonuses for experienced registered nurses, but now, existing employees who refer successful RN candidates can get a bonus of up to $5,000 as well.
Up to $1,000 is also available for new employees or those who refer people for the following other positions:
- Nurse techs/care attendants
- OB techs
- Psychiatric assistants
- Emergency Department assistants
- Dialysis LPNs
- PCT (dialysis)
- Unit secretaries
- Monitor techs
- Ward clerk I
- Ward clerk II
- Respiratory therapist/technicians
- Laundry service workers
- Social service caseworkers
- Phlebotomists
- Housekeeping/evs
- Nutrition services positions
- Laundry positions
For more information about open positions at MVHS, click here.