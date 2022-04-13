 Skip to main content
MVHS enhances sign-on, referral bonus programs to help with recruitment efforts

  • Updated
MVHS increasing minimum wage, giving employees raises

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System is expanding the list of job positions eligible for sign-on bonuses and enhancing its referral bonus program to help with recruitment.

The health network is already offering $5,000 and $10,000 sign-on bonuses for experienced registered nurses, but now, existing employees who refer successful RN candidates can get a bonus of up to $5,000 as well.

Up to $1,000 is also available for new employees or those who refer people for the following other positions:

  • Nurse techs/care attendants
  • OB techs
  • Psychiatric assistants
  • Emergency Department assistants
  • Dialysis LPNs
  • PCT (dialysis)
  • Unit secretaries
  • Monitor techs
  • Ward clerk I
  • Ward clerk II
  • Respiratory therapist/technicians
  • Laundry service workers
  • Social service caseworkers
  • Phlebotomists
  • Housekeeping/evs
  • Nutrition services positions
  • Laundry positions

