MVHS Gives Wynn Hospital Tour, Confident October 29 Patient Move-In Date Will Happen

UTICA, N.Y. -- Laborers are in the downtown Utica Wynn Hospital six days a week, 12 hours a day Monday through Friday and eight hours on Saturday.
On Sundays, equipment vendors are in the hospital.
The hospital looks like, and, in fact, is still a construction site.
The "substantial completion date" is Wednesday, August 30—less than a week away.
"Substantial completion for floors one through six will be next week, correct. There is still some work being finished on seven and eight," says VP for Real Estate and Facilities Bob Scholefield, during a media tour of the hospital Thursday morning.
MVHS officials say it'll be a few more weeks for those floors.
But the really important date is the patient move-in date of October 29th.
"We're confident. We're working our hardest to make that day happen, yes. There's nothing that I know as of today, that's going to prohibit us from moving patients on October 29th," says Scholefield.
All the patients.
"Our intention is, practically as well as our intention, on October 29th, this building is fully functional and we will admit to all nine floors," says Scholefield.
Scholefield notes that, even though the hospital might look far from complete, there are hundreds of laborers in it every day, and they're working pretty quickly.
"Seven o'clock this morning, when I was here with the ER physicians, there was a piece of plywood there. Those doors weren't there. So, in the course of from 7 a.m. to now, it's quarter after 11, the doors have been installed," Scholefield said of the emergency department doors.
The new hospital will have all private rooms, 64 ER beds, and large operating rooms.
The new hospitals smallest OR is larger than the other Utica hospitals' largest ones.
MVHS says they're already received the $300 million dollars New York State had pledged in the form of reimbursements for money they've spent.
And their foundation is more than halfway to their own $30 million fundraising goal.