...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Freezing rain showers expected. Total ice accumulations
of less than one tenth of inch on untreated surfaces.
Precipitation may be mixed at times with sleet, or snow.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MVHS launches new OB/GYN Residency Program

MVHS 2022

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Health System has launched a new four-year, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program.

The program has been granted accreditation status for 16 residents in total, or four per year, with the first four residents to begin on July 1.

“Our new OB/GYN residency training program will have a tremendous positive effect on the Mohawk Valley region. This academic program, along with our well-rounded OB/GYN team, ensures that we will continue to deliver babies with the highest level of care and commitment in our area," OB/GYN Residency Program Director, Mark Martens said.

An OB/GYN residency program for this area will bring board-certified specialty expertise to our region, doubling the number of physicians who already specialize in women's health in the area to 16.