MVHS launches new OB/GYN Residency Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Health System has launched a new four-year, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program.
The program has been granted accreditation status for 16 residents in total, or four per year, with the first four residents to begin on July 1.
“Our new OB/GYN residency training program will have a tremendous positive effect on the Mohawk Valley region. This academic program, along with our well-rounded OB/GYN team, ensures that we will continue to deliver babies with the highest level of care and commitment in our area," OB/GYN Residency Program Director, Mark Martens said.
An OB/GYN residency program for this area will bring board-certified specialty expertise to our region, doubling the number of physicians who already specialize in women's health in the area to 16.