MVHS nurses recognized for making lasting impacts on patients

UTICA, N.Y. – Three nurses at Mohawk Valley Health System were recently recognized with DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses to commend them for their hard work and dedication.
The three winners were selected by their peers from a pool of nominations that came from patients and their family members.
Anita Moller, Carrie Seelbach and Iryna Karpovich each received a hand-carved statue, a certificate and scholarship opportunities as part of the award.
Here are the kind words submitted with each nomination:
Anita Moller
“Last year, my husband suffered a massive stroke,” the nomination read. “I was terrified and overwhelmed! Anita showed genuine concern and comfort to me and my family. I will never forget Anita. Before she left us for the evening, she gave me a great big hug! My husband had to go in for immediate brain surgery. All of my kids hadn't arrived yet. Anita went downstairs, greeted them and guided each one of my three kids to get them upstairs to where they needed to be. Did she demonstrate compassion? I've never been hugged by a nurse before. I'll never forget it!”
Carrie Seelbach
“Carrie was willing to go the extra mile,” said the nominator. “Carrie was not only helpful but also listened to what I had to say, answered my questions and made me feel at ease. She put on my cast with ease and expert attention to detail! Carrie was very concerned with how I was feeling and if I had pain or concerns. She went beyond the norm and gave the extra measure of care and concern. An exceptional nurse giving above-average care and concern!”
Iryna Karpovich
“During my stay in IMCU I was provided care by Iryna,” the nomination read. “She was very compassionate and understanding. She did not become frustrated when she had to repeat herself as I am hard of hearing. I also was a little restless and she was able to calm me down by her calmness and caring nature. She listened to my concerns and did not make me feel like a foolish, elderly man. She was very skillful and tried not to create pain when she moved me or checked dressing. When I wanted to walk she was patient with me, did not rush and assisted as needed. Upon my discharge, she took the time to come and say goodbye and give me a hug. Iryna is a devoted, caring nurse. She provides the dedication to her patient that all nurses should. She is definitely an asset to the nursing staff at SEMC.”
These awards are distributed in partnership with the DAISY Foundation, a nonprofit based in California that honors nurses in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died from an auto-immune disease at the age of 33.