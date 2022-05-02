MVHS reaches contract agreement with nurses' union

UTICA, N.Y. – Following lengthy negotiations and protests for fair wages and sufficient staffing levels at Mohawk Valley Health System – MVHS and the New York State Nurses Association have agreed on a contract.
NYSNA represents nurses at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, who held a protest in March demanding MVHS do more to meet their terms.
The health system was struggling with staffing levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and lost even more employees to the state vaccine mandate for health care workers.
Nurses became increasingly concerned about how the decrease in staff was affecting patient care, and urged MVHS to offer pay that would attract and retain employees.
After ongoing discussions between the two groups, NYSNA ratified the three-year contract on Monday.
“We appreciate and highly value all of our nursing staff,” said MVHS President and CEO Darlene Stromstad. “The last two years have been very challenging and stressful and our nurses have been going above and beyond, showing great resilience and caring. I believe this is a good contract for our nurses; it is fair and equitable, ensures that nurses are being paid competitive marketplace wages, and is sustainable for an organization like ours that primarily serves a very vulnerable population. I want to thank the NYSNA leadership for their willingness to work toward a positive outcome for our nurses and the organization.”
Details of the contract have not yet been released.