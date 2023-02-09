MVHS receives $150K grant to expand prenatal health care program

UTICA, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Health System will be able to bolster its CenteringPregnancy program thanks to a $150,000 grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.
The CenteringPregnancy program provides prenatal care to groups of expectant mothers who are all due around the same time. Eight to 10 women are in each group and each of them receives 10 prenatal visits, which are 90 minutes to two hours long.
The program gives the mothers in each group a sense of support throughout their pregnancy.
“Since beginning the MVHS CenteringPregnancy program, we have held 36 groups, providing prenatal care to more than 240 moms,” said Jaime Kierpiec, RN. “It is really gratifying to see the bonds these moms and families make during their time together. In the fall of 2019, before the COVID pandemic put our program on hold for a while, we held a CenteringPregnancy reunion. We invited all women that attended CenteringPregnancy, their partner and infant to the reunion. Women that attended Centering together sat with each other. As I walked around the room, I learned that many of the women remained friends and get their children together.”
The donation will allow MVHS to continue the program and help provide services for women who may not have access to health care.
"We are so appreciative to Excellus BCBS for this grant which will help us expand CenteringPregnancy to more women in our community who have difficulty accessing prenatal care,” said Kierpiec.
Excellus BCBS Regional President Eve Van de Wal says the funds, which are provided through the Member and Community Health Improvement grant program, are intended to improve the equity of maternal health care in upstate New York.
“Maternal health and health equity is at the forefront of our community investment strategy,” Van de Wal said. “By collaborating with community partners like MVHS, we can help close gaps in care and create a positive impact on maternal health in our community. We are proud to provide funding for the CenteringPregnancy program that offers peer support and vital access to care, which helps improve outcomes and promotes safe pregnancies and childbirth for those who often face health disparities.”
