MVHS Receives 'National Distinction of Excellence' Reaccreditation

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Health System has received reaccreditation as a HeartCARE Center: National Distinction of Excellence from the American College of Cardiology.

To get accredited, there is an on-site evaluation of the staff's ability to "safely and effectively evaluate, diagnose and treat patients, as well as participation in ongoing quality improvement initiatives and numerous cardiac registry programs," a release stated. 

“We are so very proud of our entire cardiac team for achieving this national recognition,” Darlene Stromstad, president and CEO of MVHS, said.

“Being designated a HeartCARE Center provides national recognition of what we all know and appreciate—that our cardiac services provide world-class care," Stromstad added. 

According to MVHS, the accreditation "is only awarded to hospitals that demonstrate excellence in cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement."

The ACC has recognized the Cardiac team at MVHS over the past few years. 

"In addition to this HeartCARE Center designation, MVHS is the only hospital in the state to achieve ACC accreditation in its Electrophysiology (EP)," MVHS stated. 

