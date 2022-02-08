MVHS talks with UPD about providing armed security

Escalating violence toward their healthcare staff has MVHS looking to possibly bring armed security on board, in the form of the Utica Police Department.
"Right now, it's in its infancy stages, just talks about the potential of having officers assigned there. We'll see where it goes from here. But they've had some security concerns and they've reached out to us," says Utica Police Chief, Mark Williams.
Last month, MVHS doctors and nurses held a press conference, sharing stories of being physically attacked on the job, by patients and visitors. On Tuesday, MVHS security staff met with Utica Police Chief, Mark Williams, to discuss the possibility of hiring off-duty officers for security shifts at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. The private security with whom MVHS currently contracts is unarmed; UPD officers would be armed.
"The safety of our staff, patients and visitors is a top priority at MVHS. The increase in violence in our facilities, particularly against our healthcare workers, is a great concern, so we are looking at all avenues to provide a safe environment for all those who enter our doors. This includes discussions with local law enforcement to assist us in securing our facilities and providing a safe space for all. We would also like to take this opportunity to remind the community that our healthcare professionals are working very hard to care for our patients, and we ask that they are treated with respect, kindness and compassion," says VP, Marketing and Communications, for MVHS.