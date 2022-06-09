MVHS to take on medical school students through new partnership

UTICA, N.Y. — MVHS today announced a plan to help attract and retain quality physicians to work at the new Wynn hospital: they're going to help grown them.
“We have partnered with LECOM, based in Elmira, and they opened a new medical school a couple of years ago, and they need practical locations for their third- and fourth-year students, to get experience before choosing a residency," says MVHS President and CEO, Darlene Stromstad.
By the end of the month, 35 of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, or, 'LECOM's' third-year medical school students will arrive at MVHS. And once they advance, still in Utica, they will be replenished.
"And then next year, as they become fourth year, we'll get another class of third-year students,” says Stromstad.
The build-out, will mean hundreds of students.
“Five years from today, because of these efforts, we will have 218 physician learners on our campus every year,” says Stromstad.
Also in store-more residency programs.
“We have added six residencies; three of them have been approved, three of them are in progress," says Stromstad.
The new Wynn Hospital is slated to be complete next July. They're hoping to move into the new hospital next October. MVHS is working with an Albany firm to come up with potential uses for the St. Elizabeth and St. Luke's buildings.