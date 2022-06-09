MVHS unveils new logo as part of larger rebranding effort

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System debuted its new logo Thursday as part of a rebranding effort in anticipation of the 2023 opening of the Wynn Hospital.
MVHS sought a more contemporary look to reflect the brand new hospital building, incorporating colors and shapes that also have meaning.
Purple: Represents the mountains, paying tribute to the Adirondacks and signifying strength, transformation, power and royalty.
Blue: Pays tribute to waterways like the Mohawk River and Erie Canal that played key roles in helping the country expand. The color also represents empathy, compassion and a path to growth.
Green: Represents the Mohawk Valley’s agriculture industry. The color also signifies health and hope.
The dark blue used for the font also represents trust and loyalty.
MVHS President and CEO Darlene Stromstad says MVHS is also updating its mission and vision statements as part of the larger rebranding effort.
“It’s an exciting time for both our region and our healthcare system,” said Stromstad. “We are moving to the next generation of healthcare in the Mohawk Valley. The launching of our new brand today is another step in our journey to transform healthcare from excellent to exceptional. We are looking forward to the future with hope and optimism as we strengthen and grow our services to meet our community’s healthcare needs.”
Stromstad says employee and community input was also taken into consideration when redesigning the logo.