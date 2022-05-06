MVHS updates visitation policy in maternity department

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System is updating its visitation policy for the maternity department starting on Sunday – just in time for Mother’s Day.
Two grandparents will be able to visit the mother and baby in the immediate two hours after delivery.
Once the mom and child are transferred to the Mother Baby Unit, visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In this unit, two grandparents will be allowed in at a time and can swap with other grandparents throughout the visitation timeframe.
A maximum number of four visitors are allowed per room at any time, including two designated support people and two grandparents.