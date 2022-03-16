MVHS will continue to receive National Guard assistance through May

UTICA, N.Y. – The National Guard members who were sent to Utica to help Mohawk Valley Health System with staffing shortages will remain there through May.
While COVID cases have declined, the impact of the staffing loss continues to pose challenges to the health system.
MVHS lost nearly 300 employees this past fall over the state vaccine mandate for health care workers.
The medical staff came to assist at the St. Luke’s nursing home in December, and were initially scheduled to be there for one month. The deadline has been extended each month as the need for staffing assistance continues.
The National Guard members were last scheduled to depart on March 15, but the deadline has been extended to May 31.