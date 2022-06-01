National Guard members leave MVHS after helping with staffing shortages for 5 months

UTICA, N.Y. – New York National Guard members called in to assist at the Mohawk Valley Health System Rehabilitation and Nursing Center left the facility on May 27 after providing assistance for five months.
Ten National Guard members were sent to the facility in December as the hospital system struggled to accommodate an influx of patients seeking care.
The challenges with staffing led to a backlog of patients waiting for long-term care beds, so the National Guard members allowed MVHS to reallocate staff to areas in most need.
Maureen Bard, executive director of the rehab and nursing center, says the increase in staff and decrease in COVID-19 patients has left the facility in a “better place.”
“The staff and residents at RNC are both sad to see these National Guard service men and women leave as they have gone above and beyond providing care and assistance to our residents and staff, and we very much appreciate their time spent with us,” she said.
New York State deployed medics from the National Guard to various hospitals throughout the pandemic to provide assistance and help with staffing shortages.