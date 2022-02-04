National Wear Red Day spreads awareness about women's heart health

In an effort to spread awareness about women’s heart health, people are encouraged to wear red Friday to support the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ campaign.
National Wear Red Day supports the AHA mission to help women develop healthy habits and know the signs of heart disease.
This year’s theme is ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ by lowering heart disease risk with physical activity, healthy eating, blood pressure monitoring and stress management.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, and the AHA urges women to check their cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar numbers to know their risk level.
For more information, visit www.goredforwomen.org.