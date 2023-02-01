New Therapy offered for Parkinson’s patients available at Rome Health

People with brain injuries, neurological conditions, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and even balance deficits can benefit from a new physical therapy service offered by Rome Health.
It’s called LSVT BIG. Rome Health's Physical Therapist Dr. Jordan Wohlfert explains why it’s important to do the 'big' movements.
"We try to do increased step length and speed and drive through those legs to increase that…make that smaller movement more normal to them, and that’s where patients have a hard time," said Wohlfert. "They think that these normal movements that we might show them are too big, but in fact that they are normal movements for them."
The therapy focuses primarily on physical movements, and addresses a multitude of tasks, but it can also make a difference in a patient’s mental health.
"There can be resting tremors, they can have that posture instability that I mentioned, they can have shuffling gate, they can also have problems starting and stopping in movement, so those are more motor symptoms, and then the non-motor symptoms would be their problems with the critical thinking, duel tasking, and then they could have depression, anxiety as well," said Wohlfert.
The therapy is fairly intense, and for good reason. It helps 'reteach' how normal movements should feel by helping the patient recalibrate their thinking.
"They’re actually four times a week and those are consecutive days, and then its four weeks long, and so within that session we do many different exercises, and then we focus on some functional component tasks, which are daily tasks that they do for them, and by overtraining them it helps them to keep learning how to do that simple task that they do on a daily basis," said Wohlfert.
If you or someone you know could benefit from this therapy, here's a phone number to Rome Health Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at 315-337-7952.