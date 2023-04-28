New Women's Surgical Suite dedicated to 2 Rome Health doctors

ROME, N.Y. – The new Women’s Surgical Suite at Rome Health was dedicated Friday to two local obstetricians and gynecologists.
Dr. Ankur Desai and Dr. Lauren Giustra have both practice at Rome Health, and were at the new fourth-floor suite Friday to cut the ribbon.
The suite is located next to the Maternity Department and will mainly be used for women who have a scheduled surgery or are in need of an emergency procedure.
The project was funded, in part, by $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“The construction and use of a dedicated Women’s Surgical Suite is very important to all of us and to this community,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, who also attended the ribbon-cutting Friday. “The generous ARPA funds have given us the opportunity to provide more to our people of Rome, New York and Oneida County.”
The new facility is scheduled to open in June.