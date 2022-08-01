 Skip to main content
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Monkeypox Response in New York

Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene help people register for the monkeypox vaccine at one of the City's vaccination sites, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York. U.S. health officials said Thursday that the country’s monkeypox outbreak can still be controlled and eliminated, despite rising case numbers and concerns about limited vaccine supplies in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) - Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak.

The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection.

The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread.

In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”