New York expands resources to combat spread of polio

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday further action in addressing the recent circulation of poliovirus, which the New York State Department of Health has declared a public health risk.
Hochul plans to expand the availability of funding and resources to support local health departments in hopes of establishing immunization clinics, sending vaccines to health care partners and conducting outreach to unvaccinated New Yorkers. Increasing immunization rates, especially in the counties where the virus has been detected, is key to her plan.
"Thanks to long-established school immunization requirements, the vast majority of adults, and most children, are fully vaccinated against polio. Our focus remains on ensuring the on-time administration of polio vaccination among young children and catching kids and adults up who are unimmunized and under-immunized in the affected areas. That work continues at full force," said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.
Together with the Department of Health, local health departments are actively responding to polio in the state through wastewater monitoring, a tool used to check for the virus in sewage water. They also use clinical surveillance and vaccine administration for unimmunized and under-immunized individuals. The departments have also started providing education and outreach to affected communities.
The only vaccine available in the U.S. protects 99-100%of people who receive all recommended doses, against polio. From July of this year to Sept. 25, about 26,000 polio vaccine doses have been given to children aged 18 and younger, in counties where repeated evidence of polio has been detected. These include Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and Nassau counties.
Polio is a disease that affects the nervous system and can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, or death. Polio is very contagious and can be spread by someone even if they aren't experiencing symptoms.
Parents and guardians with children 17 years of age or younger, who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their immunizations, especially those in areas with repeated poliovirus detection, should make plans to get up to date as soon as possible. Anyone who is unsure of their child’s vaccination status can contact their health care provider.
To learn about the latest wastewater surveillance results, visit the New York State Department of Health website.